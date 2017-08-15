Angels close to getting pitchers Heaney, Richards back

The Los Angeles Angels could be close to getting some much needed pitching help just when they need it.

Both Andrew Heaney and Garrett Richards are making progress in their returns to the field, though Heaney is much closer to being able to help the club.

The OC Register’s Jeff Fletcher says Heaney has rejoined the Angels and is a bullpen session away from being placed into the team’s rotation.

Andrew Heaney has rejoined the #Angels. They are still waiting for him to come through a bullpen session before putting him in the rotation — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 15, 2017

Heaney has been out since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. He pitched 27.2 innings in rehab and had a 2.60 ERA with 29 strikeouts against five walks. The 26-year-old southpaw went 6-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 2015 and could be a valuable addition to the team’s rotation.

Richards is further away from rejoining the team, but the club still is optimistic about his ability to help them. Richards has been out with a biceps injury since his first start of the season. He has thrown a few bullpen sessions and will next face some live hitters.

#Angels RHP Garrett Richards is expected to face some hitters later this week, Mike Scioscia said. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 15, 2017

After that, Richards would need to go on a rehab assignment. If all of that goes well, he could be looking at a September return for the Angels.

The Angels entered play on Tuesday in the second wild-card spot in the AL. They lead the Twins and Royals by a half-game.