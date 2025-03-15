Infamous scorebug returns during Pirates-Phillies game

As Spring Training got underway, it quickly became apparent that NBC Sports Philly changed their scorebug and seemingly flushed the popular regional “P00P” game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies down the toilet.

As opposed to team logos on the outside of the scorebug and scores on the inside of the scorebug, NBC Sports Philly redesigned things and went with a more traditional setup — abbreviated city names followed by each team’s individual score in subsequent order.

That decision led to mourning not just within the regional area of the broadcast, but across the MLB landscape.

But something miraculous happened on Friday when the Pirates and Phillies squared off in a Spring Breakout game featuring each team’s prospects.

Although the NBC Sports Philly stuck with the scorebug redesign, the NBC Sports Philadelphia+ (authentication-required bonus coverage) scorebug featured a “P00P” variation that brought a smile back to the faces of many.

“And it is vertical! Like it is descending from the cheeks of God himself,” X user Fraley’s Comet wrote.

It remains to be seen if the “P00P” game finds its way back to the regional or MLB Network broadcasts this year. The two teams won’t meet in the regular season until May 16, but at least for one glorious day in mid-March, everyone was able to kick back, enjoy a cup of coffee and a little “P00P.”