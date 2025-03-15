Tigers considering radical move with former No. 1 pick

The Detroit Tigers are considering a very radical move with a former No. 1 overall pick as their roster takes shape for 2025.

The Tigers are giving Spencer Torkelson reps in right field to close out spring training. The team decided to make the move due to a shortage of outfielders after injuries to starters Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling.

Torkelson has been a first baseman for the Tigers, but had no clear roster spot entering spring training after a poor 2024 season. The former No. 1 pick has hit very well in spring training, so now the team is essentially trying to find a place for him to play.

Apr 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson hits against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

“We had really key players kind of go down this spring, and I don’t know when they’re going to return, but in the time being, we got to find ways to compete and win, and I’ll do whatever it takes,” Torkelson said, via Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch made it clear that the Tigers do not view Torkelson as a full-time outfielder and the team does not expect him to become a regular at the position. Their main priority remains to fix his bat, which has been an unexpected issue throughout his career.

Torkelson was drafted first overall in 2020 and was expected to develop into a fearsome power hitter. He hit 31 home runs in 2023, but outside of that, he simply has not been impactful at the plate. He has hit just .221 at the MLB level, and the Tigers essentially made him expendable after signing Gleyber Torres in the offseason and shifting second baseman Colt Keith over to first.

Torkelson has hit .273 with four home runs in 33 spring at bats this year. If he can hit for that kind of power in the regular season, the Tigers will definitely find somewhere to play him.