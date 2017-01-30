Ex-MLB player Aubrey Huff crushed for immigration tweet

Former MLB player Aubrey Huff decided to share his thoughts on the rash of protests that have broken out across the United States in recent weeks, and it did not go very well for him.

On Sunday night, Huff tweeted that all of the people who were getting together to protest should consider getting jobs instead.

I mean seriously what the hell is going on? If you have time 2 march, protest and riot. Maybe it's time for something called a job! — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) January 30, 2017

Of course, many of the protestors do have jobs. Being unemployed is not a prerequisite for standing up for what you believe in, and the Twitter masses were happy to remind Huff of that. Here’s just a sampling of some of the backlash:

Hi Aubrey Huff! I protest and I have a bunch of jobs! I'm a panelist on MLB Network and host on FS1, two places that didn't hire you. https://t.co/4KkNJHtWPm — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 30, 2017

Same crowd who value unemployed ppl sooo much in their anti-immigrant rhetoric use "unemployed" to insult protestors https://t.co/9Ga0IQRkaq — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) January 30, 2017

Aubrey, did you give your World Series ring from 2012 back? Cuz here was your line from that postseason 0-0-0-0-.000 #participationtrophy https://t.co/rnHyYFQfIL — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 30, 2017

everyone stop protesting and do your job. so anyways, i’m a millionaire because of curt flood https://t.co/J30dmL5T6k — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) January 30, 2017

Once again, Aubrey Huff proving he's a much worse person than his awful .567 OPS while with the Tigers. https://t.co/gJ2BSbqQS1 — Jeff Moss (@JeffMossDSR) January 30, 2017

everybody out protesting today had a higher WAR than you did in 2001, 2009, 2011, and 2012. https://t.co/ssy50R2TYJ https://t.co/t1pHOXeQl5 — Hayes Davenport (@hayesdavenport) January 30, 2017

Huff, who spent 13 seasons in the majors with five different teams, actually finished in the top 10 in MVP voting when he was with the World Series champion San Francisco Giants in 2010. He had some seasons where he provided good pop in the middle of the lineup, but he’s not exactly a Hall of Famer.

We all saw what happened to Johnny Manziel when he tried to throw his hat in the political ring recently. Like all of those who have decided to protest, Huff is entitled to his opinion. But his assertion that the hundreds of thousands of people who have taken part are unemployed is just plain ignorant.