Monday, January 30, 2017

Ex-MLB player Aubrey Huff crushed for immigration tweet

January 30, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Former MLB player Aubrey Huff decided to share his thoughts on the rash of protests that have broken out across the United States in recent weeks, and it did not go very well for him.

On Sunday night, Huff tweeted that all of the people who were getting together to protest should consider getting jobs instead.

Of course, many of the protestors do have jobs. Being unemployed is not a prerequisite for standing up for what you believe in, and the Twitter masses were happy to remind Huff of that. Here’s just a sampling of some of the backlash:

Huff, who spent 13 seasons in the majors with five different teams, actually finished in the top 10 in MVP voting when he was with the World Series champion San Francisco Giants in 2010. He had some seasons where he provided good pop in the middle of the lineup, but he’s not exactly a Hall of Famer.

We all saw what happened to Johnny Manziel when he tried to throw his hat in the political ring recently. Like all of those who have decided to protest, Huff is entitled to his opinion. But his assertion that the hundreds of thousands of people who have taken part are unemployed is just plain ignorant.


