Report reveals Blue Jays’ final offer that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned down

The Toronto Blue Jays tried to match Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s asking price … sort of.

Earlier this month, Guerrero shared that he was initially seeking a contract worth $600 million over 14-15 seasons. But the 25-year-old slugger later reportedly lowered his “magic number” to $500 million.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, the Blue Jays did, in fact, offer their superstar $500 million before their Feb. 18 negotiating deadline last month. However, Toronto’s offer was said to have included “significant deferrals” that would have dropped the deal’s present value to between “$400 million and $450 million.”

Feb 17, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on during spring training at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Guerrero has held firm in his stance that he would want a deal worth $500 million without deferrals. If deferrals were to be included, the net present value of the deal must still be at $500 million for the 4-time All-Star to consider it.

If Guerrero accepted the Blue Jays’ offer, he would have become the third-highest paid player in MLB, behind just Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani. Soto’s $765 million deal with the New York Mets included no deferrals, which probably influenced Guerrero Jr. to seek a similar deal.

Despite being five months younger than Soto, Guerrero has reportedly been willing to take less than his fellow Dominican because he acknowledges that Soto has “greater market value” due to the latter’s “unmatched consistency.”

Guerrero Jr. has been an All-Star in each of the last four seasons. He finished sixth in AL MVL voting last year, batting .323 with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, and an OPS of .940.