Sunday, June 18, 2017

Notorious ballhawk Zack Hample rejected by Clayton Kershaw

June 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Zack Hample A-Rod ball

Zack Hample tends to get his way when he attends baseball games, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday.

Hample, who is notorious for being a “ballhawk” and has collected over 9,000 balls, said on Twitter that he was rejected by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw when seeking a special ball.

Here’s how Hample described the story on Twitter:

Hample attended both Cincinnati Reds games this weekend. He collected a few special balls used during Saturday’s game to honor Pete Rose. He also was able to snag a special Father’s Day ball on Sunday, though clearly it did not come from Kershaw, who is familiar with Hample’s reputation and past successes.


