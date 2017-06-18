Notorious ballhawk Zack Hample rejected by Clayton Kershaw

Zack Hample tends to get his way when he attends baseball games, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday.

Hample, who is notorious for being a “ballhawk” and has collected over 9,000 balls, said on Twitter that he was rejected by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw when seeking a special ball.

Here’s how Hample described the story on Twitter:

Today I asked Clayton Kershaw if I could have a baseball. He said, "No, you got 7,000 of 'em." #rejected — Zack Hample (@zack_hample) June 18, 2017

…it was a blue Father's Day ball. I said, "It would mean so much to me," and Kershaw was like, "No, it wouldn't." <sigh> Still love him. — Zack Hample (@zack_hample) June 18, 2017

…with that logic, Kershaw's next paycheck shouldn't mean all that much to him, right? — Zack Hample (@zack_hample) June 18, 2017

Hample attended both Cincinnati Reds games this weekend. He collected a few special balls used during Saturday’s game to honor Pete Rose. He also was able to snag a special Father’s Day ball on Sunday, though clearly it did not come from Kershaw, who is familiar with Hample’s reputation and past successes.