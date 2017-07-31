Brandon Kintzler was on safari when he found out he had been traded

Nationals fans are quickly discovering the quirks of their newest reliever.

In an appearance Monday on MLB Network Radio, Brandon Kintzler said that he was on a safari in San Diego when he found out that he had been traded to Washington by the Minnesota Twins.

“I was in the middle of feeding a rhino and a giraffe,” Kintzler quipped. “Then I found out that I was going to the Nats. I’m excited.”

The 32-year-old righty Kintzler made the AL All-Star team this year and will be a strong addition to what has been a porous Washington bullpen all season. And at least this makes for a much better story than the way baseball players usually find out that they have been traded these days.

