Brandon McCarthy takes shot at MLB over Memorial Day merchandise

Big league pitcher Brandon McCarthy does not appear to be a fan of Major League Baseball using Memorial Day to sell special merchandise.

As is the case each year, teams around MLB wear special caps and/or uniforms for various holidays that fall during the season, like Memorial Day.

The Twitter account for several teams sent out tweets like the one below on Monday, encouraging fans to purchase a special edition cap that would be worn on the field that day.

Today is about honor and respect. Tip your @neweracap to those who’ve sacrificed to keep us safe #MemorialDay https://t.co/CpuSTvAtVs pic.twitter.com/UsoyJ9ylqf — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 29, 2017

Some, including Brandon McCarthy, who has pitched in the majors for 12 seasons, took exception to the tweets. Mccarthy took to his own account to send this message, which is directed at Major League Baseball.

generations of soldiers died protecting our country and its freedoms- don't forget to buy an official baseball hat to say thank you — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) May 29, 2017

Memorial Day is a holiday that has a very important meaning. With that said, there is always a chance for some backlash if people feel the holiday is being exploited to sell merchandise. Here are a few responses to the above tweet by the Detroit Tigers.

@tigers @NewEraCap You forgot profit. Today is also about profit. It's what the troops would have wanted. — Ryan (@RJWinfield) May 29, 2017