Thursday, February 23, 2017

Bryce Harper, Jayson Werth team up for ‘Step Brothers’ photo

February 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Bryce Harper hat

The Washington Nationals held picture day on Thursday, and Bryce Harper teamed with Jayson Werth for one heck of a photo.

The duo recreated the often-memed photo from the comedy “Step Brothers.” Harper even included a quote from the movie when sharing it on Twitter.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the pictures:

And this nice Photoshop job by Yahoo Sports on Twitter:

Yup, they nailed it. And Harper continues to do his part in making baseball fun again.


