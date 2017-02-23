Bryce Harper, Jayson Werth team up for ‘Step Brothers’ photo
The Washington Nationals held picture day on Thursday, and Bryce Harper teamed with Jayson Werth for one heck of a photo.
The duo recreated the often-memed photo from the comedy “Step Brothers.” Harper even included a quote from the movie when sharing it on Twitter.
"Wanna go do karate in the garage?"#StepBrothers pic.twitter.com/Q52Nk9RN86
— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) February 23, 2017
Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the pictures:
Today in #SpringTraining: @Bharper3407 & Jayson Werth recreate the 'Step Brothers' poster at @Nationals Photo Day. https://t.co/vvzwfSu5a6 pic.twitter.com/rHqnGawGQO
— Cut4 (@Cut4) February 23, 2017
And this nice Photoshop job by Yahoo Sports on Twitter:
.@Bharper3407 nailed it. pic.twitter.com/G017C7JhTV
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 23, 2017
Yup, they nailed it. And Harper continues to do his part in making baseball fun again.