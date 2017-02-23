Bryce Harper, Jayson Werth team up for ‘Step Brothers’ photo

The Washington Nationals held picture day on Thursday, and Bryce Harper teamed with Jayson Werth for one heck of a photo.

The duo recreated the often-memed photo from the comedy “Step Brothers.” Harper even included a quote from the movie when sharing it on Twitter.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the pictures:

And this nice Photoshop job by Yahoo Sports on Twitter:

Yup, they nailed it. And Harper continues to do his part in making baseball fun again.