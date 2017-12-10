Cardinals, Luke Gregerson reportedly agreed to two-year deal

The St Louis Cardinals went into the Winter Meetings looking to add new pieces to their team, and they got off to a good start on Sunday.

The Cardinals and reliever Luke Gregerson agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent reliever Luke Gregerson in agreement with #STLCards on two-year, $11M contract with a vesting option, sources tell The Athletic. Deal is pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 10, 2017

Gregerson, 33, has spent the past three seasons with the Houston Astros. He was shaky during the regular season and had a 4.57 ERA and 1.34 WHIP — by far the worst stats of his career. He still had strong strikeout numbers with 70 in 61 innings. He was really ruined by home runs as he surrendered 13 last season, compared to just 10 total over the previous two seasons.

Gregerson did not allow a run in five postseason appearances.