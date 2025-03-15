Shohei Ohtani shines in return to Japan, sends crowd into a frenzy

Shohei Ohtani returned to the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Yomiuri Giants in an exhibition game and he gave the fans something to cheer for.

With no outs in the top of the third inning and the Dodgers leading 2-0, Ohtani blasted a towering two-run home run over the rightfield wall, sending the Japanese crowd into an absolute frenzy.

For many of Ohtani’s teammates, this was their first opportunity to see how popular and revered the superstar is in his native country.

“We’re all waiting in great anticipation,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game, via MLB.com. “Shohei, to be quite honest, in the last seven years has represented almost singlehandedly the people of Japan. So for him to come back here in person, it’s going to be an emotional night for a lot of people, I’m sure.”

Although Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are also in town ahead of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs next week, it is Ohtani who has dominated the newscycle. The three-time MVP has been plastered on billboards and shown in advertisements all across the country.

Ohtani was greeted with a standing ovation the first time he stepped to the plate, drawing a walk. But the cheers he received following his home run rivaled those of the Giants in their own home stadium.