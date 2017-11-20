Each MLB team’s most important free agent

Pretty much every MLB team will have to deal with the reality that a few of their players are headed to free agency. For many teams, the ability to keep all their players is just not feasible. In some cases, they will be losing role players or guys who were on short-term contracts. Others, though, are watching as franchise players and integral parts of organizations head into the free agent market, possibly for greener pastures.

Here’s a look at one important free agent from each team who played at least some part in their 2017 campaign.

Arizona Diamondbacks — J.D. Martinez, outfielder

He was only a Diamondback for a little over two months, but what an impact Martinez had. He took advantage of the friendly hitting environment to smack 29 home runs in 62 games, powering the Diamondbacks to the NLDS along the way. He’ll probably prove too expensive for Arizona to retain him, and they have bigger needs to fill anyway, but he won’t be easily forgotten. Martinez is said to be seeking a $200 million contract. Arizona will be weaker next season without his power, even if his tenure was a brief one.

Atlanta Braves — R.A. Dickey, pitcher

With only two free agents, Atlanta doesn’t have much to deal with in terms of departures. The team decided not to pick up the 43-year-old pitcher’s option for 2018, and Dickey may be considering retirement. His importance lies in the position he plays; in terms of ERA, he was the Braves’ best starting pitcher at 4.26. The Braves will be searching for someone established to replace him — their pitching disappointed last season, and they may think they have an outside chance of making a run in 2018.

Baltimore Orioles — Chris Tillman, pitcher

Tillman had an awful 2017. He posted a 7.84 ERA, lost his rotation spot, and blew his shot at a lot of money in the process. It could wind up being mutually beneficial for the two parties to reunite. Tillman had a good deal of success in Baltimore prior to his lost season, posting a 3.91 ERA in 128 starts between 2013 and 2016. He’s still only 29, and the Orioles are in dire need of some decent starting pitching. Maybe Tillman has lost it for good. But maybe he hasn’t. The Orioles would do well to give him a one-year deal and hope he can rebuild his value with them.

Boston Red Sox — Mitch Moreland, first baseman

Boston’s pseudo-replacement for David Ortiz actually ended up third on the team in home runs, although one could argue that has as much to do with the relative absence of power in the Red Sox lineup of 2017 than it does with Moreland himself. Ultimately, his departure leaves the Red Sox starting lineup with a hole that needs to be filled. Boston would prefer to fill it with a power bat, and there’s a perfect candidate on the market to do so. For other teams, Moreland will be a nice left-handed power option.

Chicago Cubs — Jake Arrieta, pitcher

Try as they might, the Cubs couldn’t get anything done long-term with Arrieta, meaning he’s likely on his way out of town. He’s certainly looking forward to his free agency, but Chicago isn’t. Their rotation was already plagued by inconsistency for much of the season, and taking the former Cy Young winner out of the equation will do nothing to help that. The Cubs would love him back, but not at the price he’ll likely command, leaving a major void on their roster.

Chicago White Sox — Mike Pelfrey, pitcher

The only other free agent on the roster, catcher Geovany Soto, had just 48 plate appearances for the 2017 White Sox, so Pelfrey more or less nabs this spot by default. His role shouldn’t be immediately dismissed, though. Yes, his ERA was nearly six, and he wasn’t at all effective, but he still ate 120 innings for a last-place club. Someone will have to replace him next year — hopefully someone better, but the White Sox will need at least some help in that department.

Cincinnati Reds — Zack Cozart, shortstop

Cozart was a first-time All-Star in 2017, hitting .297 with 24 home runs for the lowly Reds. They’ll miss him, but they have Jose Peraza lined up to replace him, so it’s a blow that they can at least absorb. Plus, the Reds aren’t very close to contention, so they have no need for Cozart anyway. He’ll be a very nice pickup for a team looking for a steady, veteran shortstop who, while not a superstar, can absolutely help them win now. The Angels are a team said to have interest in Cozart.

Cleveland Indians — Carlos Santana, first base

Santana has been a central figure for Cleveland for the better part of the last decade, a key figure in their rise from a bottom-feeding team to one of the American League’s leading contenders. While he never turned out to be a high average hitter and had to be moved off catcher, he’s still good for around 25 home runs and a lot of walks, which is a combination that will play in today’s game. Cleveland would love to keep him, but the cost may end up being prohibitive. The Mariners and Red Sox are among the teams said to have interest in Santana.

Colorado Rockies — Greg Holland, pitcher

The Rockies will dearly miss Holland, who is likely going to prove too expensive for them to retain now that he’s unsurprisingly turned down two one-year options. One of the market’s best relievers, he saved 41 games for Colorado in 2017 with a 3.61 ERA. They’ll have to figure out how to replace that solidity at the back of the bullpen. Holland’s reliability was a big reason for the Rockies’ surprising success, especially since the options behind him weren’t really elite.

Detroit Tigers — Anibal Sanchez, pitcher

The Tigers traded pretty much every pending free agent with any value whatsoever at the trade deadline, leaving Sanchez as their only major departure in this regard. A major part of two World Series contenders, it’s now been three years since he looked like a capable big league pitcher, and he turns 34 in February. He’ll probably get a minor league deal from some team, but the days of him being a high-quality starter are probably long gone at this point.

Houston Astros — Carlos Beltran, designated hitter

The World Series champs won’t lose much of their core in free agency this year, which bodes well for their chances of repeating. But they will be doing it without Beltra, who has opted to retire. Beltran was a a valuable veteran leader on a young team, and it’s not a coincidence that things fell into place so well for the Astros after they added him. The 40-year-old still contributed 14 home runs to the cause as well, even if he’s not the hitter he used to be anymore.

Kansas City Royals — Eric Hosmer, first base

If this is indeed it for Hosmer in Kansas City, it’s been quite the run. He was instrumental in bringing the Royals their first championship in 30 years, and his dash home in the 9th inning of Game 5 of that World Series will live long in Kansas City folklore. They’d love to keep him, but the Royals don’t really have a massive amount of payroll flexibility and may not be able to offer the same terms that, say, a Boston or New York could. They’ll miss him badly if he goes, and it will represent the end of this successful era of Royals baseball.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim — Yunel Escobar, infielder

The Angels have already managed to retain Justin Upton, who would have been by far their most prominent free agent had he elected to opt out and test the market instead of signing a new deal. Focus turns instead to lesser players on the roster. Escobar battled an oblique injury and played just over half a season in 2017, though he still contributed a .274 average. Escobar’s two years in Anaheim were about what could have been expected of him. He can play a bit part role on a good team.

Los Angeles Dodgers — Yu Darvish, pitcher

Put aside his dreadful World Series for a moment, difficult as that may be, and you’ll remember why Darvish will be so highly sought after on the market this winter. He has a career 3.42 ERA despite doing most of his pitching in Texas, and he’s one of the game’s preeminent strikeout pitchers, especially considering he’s a starter. He’ll still get the big bucks; it just probably won’t be from the Dodgers given how things went as the season came to an end.

Miami Marlins — Dustin McGowan, pitcher

McGowan wasn’t great for the Marlins, but he was often called upon in relief to eat innings for a Miami team that struggled for much of the year. His 77.2 innings comfortably led the Marlins’ bullpen in that regard. He’s not going to be a huge draw on the free agent market, but there’s always a market for guys who can eat up some innings and not be absolutely horrible at it. The Marlins will at least have to find someone else who can shoulder that burden.

Milwaukee Brewers — Neil Walker, second baseman

Walker was a nice add down the stretch for the Brewers, a solid second baseman who could hit for some power. He was more or less what Milwaukee could have hoped for, adding four home runs to their ultimately insufficient stretch run. Walker was particularly important for the Brewers, as the team was really not great all-around when it came to hitting. Walker could be a nice addition for someone — he’s just a year removed from hitting .282 with 23 home runs for the Mets. The Pirates and Angels have been mentioned as potential fits.

Minnesota Twins — Matt Belisle, pitcher

Belisle became the Twins’ closer after they dealt Brandon Kintzler to the Washington Nationals in July, and he actually turned out to be quite good at it. He posted a 2.55 ERA in August and September as he saved nine of 11 opportunities down the stretch. Between the Kintzler trade and Belisle’s free agency, this means the Twins are in dire need of some steadiness at the back end of their bullpen. Belisle’s late season success should earn him a job somewhere with relative ease.

New York Mets — Jose Reyes, shortstop

The club’s lone free agent, this may really be it for Reyes in New York. He can still steal a base for you and his 15 home runs were the most he’s hit since 2008, but his batting average cratered to .246. He spent most of the season as the Mets’ starting shortstop, but top prospect Amed Rosario is poised to take over that role, meaning the Mets can part with Reyes pain-free this time, although they’re said to be considering bringing him back to play second. He’ll probably catch on somewhere, just because he can still run and has a tiny but of pop left in his bat.

New York Yankees — CC Sabathia, pitcher

Say what you will about Sabathia at his age — he has adapted, learned how to pitch with less stuff, and the Yankees trusted him enough to give him the ball in two elimination games during the postseason. They lost in Houston, but it did pay off when they faced Cleveland. Even at 37, Sabathia managed to get his ERA down to 3.69, his lowest mark since 2012. He’ll definitely find a job somewhere — maybe back with the Yankees if they decide to bring him back, which he’d love.

Oakland Athletics — None

The Athletics don’t have a single major league free agent this offseason. The only one who could have hit the market was second baseman Jed Lowrie, whose club option was quickly picked up by the team. Such are the benefits of a young, rebuilding team. Oakland hasn’t relied on veteran stopgaps much over the last few years, so they don’t have to worry about retaining anyone beyond Lowrie. That strategy will probably continue into this offseason.

Philadelphia Phillies — Daniel Nava, outfielder

The 34-year-old Nava hit .301 with a .393 OBP in limited duty with the Phillies this season, a good set of numbers that were quite valuable to a team that didn’t hit a ton and walked even less. He’s a bit part player, but a good one, and his time with the Phillies proves that he can still be a contributor at the big league level. Even if it came in a minor role, Nava’s hitting was a nice thing for Philadelphia to have. He probably helped some of the team’s younger players, too.

Pittsburgh Pirates — John Jaso, outfielder

A regular contributor to Pittsburgh over the past two seasons, Jaso saw his batting average plummet to just .211 in 2017. The fact that his OBP was still .328 is a testament to how good he is at working walks even when he’s not hitting. Though a valuable part of the Pirates for two years, Jaso’s run there is probably over. If he decides to continue playing, he could probably catch on somewhere as a versatile player. He’s considering retirement.

St. Louis Cardinals — Lance Lynn, pitcher

With an aging Adam Wainwright taking a step back and young Carlos Martinez not yet fully matured into ace status, it was Lynn who led the Cardinals in ERA in 2017. While he won’t find himself in the top tier of free agent pitchers, he’ll be a nice option for a team looking for a solid starter with plenty of experience and a few years left before he really starts entering the downslope of his career. Judging by comments he made during the season, his future almost certainly doesn’t lie with the Cardinals.

San Diego Padres — Jhoulys Chacin, pitcher

Chacin became a quality part of the San Diego rotation in 2017, leading the team in wins with 13 while posting a 3.89 ERA. As always with Padres pitchers, some of this was probably Petco Park’s doing — his walk and strikeout numbers weren’t particularly impressive — but he got what he wanted, which was to rebuild his value ahead of free agency. The Padres are interested in bringing back Chacin. If they can’t bring him back, they’ll probably opt for some other reclamation project to replace him as a starter.

San Francisco Giants — Matt Cain, pitcher

Cain’s contract expired when his vesting option didn’t vest, but instead of free agency, he has chosen retirement. He hasn’t been an ace in several years, but even so, he got the Giants 124 innings of work in his final season, albeit not particularly good ones. At this point, Cain was more of a symbol of the club’s glory days as the dilapidated organization trudged their way through a 98-loss season. But Cain was a big part of those glory days, and he will be remembered fondly in the Bay Area for all he did for the Giants.

Seattle Mariners — Hisashi Iwakuma, pitcher

The Mariners declined their $10 million option on Iwakuma for 2018, but the two sides are working on a potential reunion. Iwakuma, 36, only made six starts last season and is recovering from shoulder issues. There are lots of questions surrounding Iwakuma at this point, but Seattle probably would love to make things work with him. He was an incredibly reliable pitcher from 2012-2015 and even gave the Mariners 199 innings in 2016, though his ERA jumped to 4.12.

Tampa Bay Rays — Alex Cobb, pitcher

A case could be made for Logan Morrison and his 38 home runs, but Cobb just turned 30, has recovered from Tommy John surgery, and posted a very nice comeback season in 2017. While he wasn’t quite as good as he was before the surgery, he posted a 3.66 ERA and gave teams plenty of reason to believe that he could continue to be an effective pitcher in the big leagues. He did it at the perfect time, too given his free agency status. Teams won’t shy away from him this winter. The Cubs have been mentioned as a strong possibility for Cobb.

Texas Rangers — Andrew Cashner, pitcher

Cashner managed to make himself Texas’ best starter in 2017, superior to both Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish, who were plagued by injuries and underperformance last year. Cashner’s peripherals are full of red flags. That 86-to-64 K/BB rate isn’t exactly inspiring confidence, but his ERA was 3.40 and he won 11 games for the team. Someone will have to pick up that slack for the Rangers in 2018, as he probably won’t be brought back despite his solid year.

Toronto Blue Jays — Jose Bautista, outfielder

Make no mistake, this is not the Bautista even of two years ago. He managed 23 home runs, but he hit only .203. The days of him being a fearsome power hitter look to be behind him. The Jays won’t be bringing him back, and with good reason, but his departure marks the end of Toronto’s most successful era in roughly 20 years. Bautista doesn’t have a ton of relevance now in the grand scheme of things. He might catch on somewhere, but he probably won’t be an impact player. His value is tied to Toronto and everything he meant to the city and the organization.

Washington Nationals — Brandon Kintzler, pitcher

The Nationals are losing a lot of players, but Kintzler played a big role in the team’s once-struggling bullpen after he came over from Minnesota at the trade deadline. Though he wasn’t one for strikeouts — just 12 in 26 innings with the Nationals — he did post a 3.46 ERA and became a valuable option in a setup role. Considering how bad Washington’s bullpen was early in the season, they’ll want to make sure they have as much depth as possible going into 2018. Kintzler was a valuable part of the depth they had late in 2017.