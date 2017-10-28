Report: Jerry Hairston Jr. could be candidate for Yankees manager

The New York Yankees could be the latest team to hire a 40-something former player as their next manager.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Jerry Hairston Jr. is being mentioned in connection with the Yankees’ managerial vacancy, noting that Hairston won the World Series with them in 2009.

One name I’m hearing in connection with #Yankees’ job: Jerry Hairston Jr. In similar mold to Hinch, Roberts, Cora; won WS in 2009 with NYY. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 28, 2017

The 41-year-old Hairston played in the MLB for 16 seasons and has since been working as an analyst for the Los Angeles Dodgers. As for the Yankees, their rival Boston Red Sox just made a very similar hire, and it definitely seems like managers of Hairston’s type are the way that the league is trending.

Image via MLB on YouTube