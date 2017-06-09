GM John Mozeliak: Cardinals are not a playoff team

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak is not sugarcoating things about his team’s play of late.

Mozeliak spoke with reporters on Friday while announcing some moves and said that his Cardinals are not a playoff team.

"Are you a playoff team? Well playoff teams do well in all facets of the game. As I stand here right now we're coming up short." — Mozeliak — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) June 9, 2017

GM John Mozeliak asked if he sees this #stlcards club as a playoff team: "Not if we don’t start hitting." — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) June 9, 2017

The Cardinals are on a 7-game losing streak and have gone 5-17 in their last 22 games. Among the team’s moves was designating Jhonny Peralta for assignment to create space for Kolten Wong.

Based on the way they played at one stretch earlier, there is some room for a turnaround.

The Cardinals' 2017 season, in three acts … – 3-9 (.250) in their first 12 games

– 18-6 (.750) in next 24

– 5-17 (.227) in next 22 yikes — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) June 8, 2017

One of the most consistent winners since the turn of the century, the Cardinals made the playoffs 12 times since 2000 and the World Series four times. But they appear to be heading in the wrong direction. The Cards went 86-76 last season and missed the playoffs. Now they’re 26-32. It’s hard to say this wasn’t anticipated, as we listed them among our teams that could disappoint this year.