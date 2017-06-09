Ad Unit
GM John Mozeliak: Cardinals are not a playoff team

June 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak is not sugarcoating things about his team’s play of late.

Mozeliak spoke with reporters on Friday while announcing some moves and said that his Cardinals are not a playoff team.

The Cardinals are on a 7-game losing streak and have gone 5-17 in their last 22 games. Among the team’s moves was designating Jhonny Peralta for assignment to create space for Kolten Wong.

Based on the way they played at one stretch earlier, there is some room for a turnaround.

One of the most consistent winners since the turn of the century, the Cardinals made the playoffs 12 times since 2000 and the World Series four times. But they appear to be heading in the wrong direction. The Cards went 86-76 last season and missed the playoffs. Now they’re 26-32. It’s hard to say this wasn’t anticipated, as we listed them among our teams that could disappoint this year.


