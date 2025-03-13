Jose Altuve whiffs on ball in outfield

It’s a good thing it’s spring training, because Jose Altuve needs all the practice he can get in the outfield.

Altuve has played in 1,767 career MLB games and was at second base for all but two of them. This year, he’s begun to play in left field, which will require a big adjustment. His play in the outfield is not flawless yet.

The Houston Astros were facing the St. Louis Cardinals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera was batting in the top of the second inning and skied a ball to deep left field. Altuve went back to the warning track and leaped to try for the catch, but he mistimed his jump and missed the ball.

Jose Altuve can't quite reel this one at the wall pic.twitter.com/q4iGIy9tDs — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 13, 2025

Herrera ended up with a triple on the play, and Altuve seemed very disappointed with himself for missing the ball.

Someone joked that the odds for Altuve to win the Gold Glove in the outfield are dropping after that play.

Jose Altuve Odds for winning Gold Glove are dropping pic.twitter.com/rmrzOPnnrQ — Jeff Bates (@jeffbatesonx) March 13, 2025

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored in the game.

The 34-year-old Altuve still swings the bat well. He batted .295 with 31 doubles and 20 home runs for a .790 OPS last season. Of course, those numbers look much better in comparison to fellow second basemen. They’re still good, but less impressive, when compared to left fielders.