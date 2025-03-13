Tampa Bay Rays make big announcement about new stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday made a major announcement about their future plans for a new ballpark.

In a statement, Rays owner Stu Sternberg confirmed that the team will not be moving ahead with plans for a proposed new ballpark. Sternberg cited the change in circumstances following last October’s Hurricane Milton as the primary reason for the decision.

“After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment. A series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision,” Sternberg said in the statement. “The city of St. Petersburg is currently advancing plans to restore Tropicana Field for the 2026 season. We are thankful for their efforts and are excited to return to our home field next spring.”

The Rays had previously planned to build a new $1.3 billion stadium in St. Petersburg, a deal they had announced last summer. Those plans were thrown into disarray when Hurricane Milton heavily damaged Tropicana Field, forcing the team to pursue costly repairs and to make a temporary move to the New York Yankees’ spring training facility.

The decision once again raises doubts about the franchise’s long-term future in Tampa. The Rays are contracted to play another three seasons at Tropicana Field once it is repaired. Beyond that point, there is little clarity on what they might do, and whether it might ultimately involve the team relocating. St. Petersburg officials are unlikely to want to go back to the table with Sternberg after this process.

MLB does not appear to be happy with the uncertainty regarding the team’s situation. A recent report from Evan Drellich of The Athletic suggested that the league is putting pressure on Sternberg to sell the team.

The Rays have had a great deal of success relative to their infamously thrifty way of working. The stadium issue may be the last straw for them in Tampa, however, and it could be a prelude to major changes.