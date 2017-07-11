Jose Altuve got picked up to take picture with Aaron Judge (Video)

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is fun of lighthearted moments and one involving Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve took place prior to first pitch.

Altuve is one of the best players in baseball. Tuesday marked his fourth consecutive midsummer classic and he finished third in the American League MVP voting last year. Altuve is also only listed at 5’6″. That’s considerably shorter than this year’s Home Run Derby winner Aaron Judge, who stands 6’7″.

To make up the difference for a photo, Altuve got a little help from a couple of teammates.

Jose Altuve needed a little boost to take a photo with Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/RYckSXjyJB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

Earlier this season, Altuve and Judge stood next to each other during a game between the Yankees and Astros and the memes followed in abundance. Take a look here.