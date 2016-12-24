Ad Unit
Saturday, December 24, 2016

Report: Jose Bautista would accept one-year deal

December 24, 2016
by Grey Papke

Jose Bautista

Jose Bautista’s free agent market hasn’t developed as he would have liked it to, and he’s apparently willing to readjust his expectations a little bit.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, Bautista would be willing to listen to one-year offers, particularly from the Toronto Blue Jays. He does, however, want it to be higher than the $17.2 million qualifying offer that he declined to take.

Toronto has thus far shied away from a major pursuit of Bautista, though the player would reportedly prefer to stay there.

The fact that Bautista is 36 and coming off a year in which he hit .234 with only 22 home runs has likely given the team pause, and a commitment near $20 million, even for one year, is a good amount of money.


