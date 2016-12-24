Report: Jose Bautista would accept one-year deal

Jose Bautista’s free agent market hasn’t developed as he would have liked it to, and he’s apparently willing to readjust his expectations a little bit.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, Bautista would be willing to listen to one-year offers, particularly from the Toronto Blue Jays. He does, however, want it to be higher than the $17.2 million qualifying offer that he declined to take.

Toronto has thus far shied away from a major pursuit of Bautista, though the player would reportedly prefer to stay there.

The fact that Bautista is 36 and coming off a year in which he hit .234 with only 22 home runs has likely given the team pause, and a commitment near $20 million, even for one year, is a good amount of money.