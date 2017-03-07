Justin Verlander responds to fans ‘freaking out’ about spring training

The Detroit Tigers are having one of the worst spring trainings of all MLB teams, yet Justin Verlander is not concerned.

The Tigers lost to the Phillies 11-6 on Tuesday to drop to 3-10 this spring. That record is the fourth-worst mark in MLB, which has led some fans to worry.

Verlander responded on Twitter Tuesday to the concerns.

Those of you freaking out about spring training. Don't. It sucks, and we need to do a better job. But… it's still ST and doesn't mean s*** — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) March 7, 2017

Verlander heard from a fan who said they had driven a long way to watch the Tigers and the team’s loss meant something to them as fans. His response was that the focus should be on fun for them.

ST should be fun cuz you get to see your favorite players play up close and personal. Also, you don't need to freak out about a team loss. https://t.co/o85FuNEunD — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) March 7, 2017

Verlander is correct in that the outcomes are not a huge priority for teams. What matters is getting into shape for the season and having players ready when Opening Day comes around. Now if the Tigers can’t win when the regular season starts, then fans would have a very good reason to be concerned.

This is just the latest example of the AL Cy Young contender responding to Tigers fans on Twitter. Last time he was even more harsh.