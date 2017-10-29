Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve have funny love affair T-shirts

Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve already have professed their love for one another this postseason. Now they have the T-shirts to prove it.

Check out the shirts the two were wearing for a photo snapped inside the team’s clubhouse. Altuve posted the photo on Instagram Sunday:

Love is in the air … ready for game 5 A post shared by Jose Altuve (@josealtuve27) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

The funny shirts trace back to Game 7 of the ALCS, which the Astros won over the New York Yankees. In an interview after the game, Altuve said he literally loved Verlander. The feeling between the two is clearly mutual.