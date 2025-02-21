Former Manager of the Year not planning to use MLB’s new challenge system

Major League Baseball is introducing an experimental Automated Ball-Strike System on a trial basis for spring training. However, at least one team is making a conscious decision not to use it.

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona said Friday he has told his players not to bother challenging ball or strike calls using the new system, though he made an exception for minor leaguers who have used the system before. Francona said it simply makes no sense to introduce something new for his players to be concerned about when the system will not carry over into the regular season.

“We’re not using it (in the regular season), so why work on a strategy we’re not going to use? It just muddies the waters,” Francona said, via C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. “I’ll be interested in seeing how it works, but I’m OK with seeing our younger kids do it because they’ve done it.

“It’s not a strategy for us (at the major-league level), so why work on it? I don’t want to make a farce of anything, but we’re here getting ready for a season and that’s not helping us get ready.”

MLB has already said the ABS system will not be used in the regular season, at least in 2025. It does appear likely it will be used at some point, but not until 2026 at the earliest. It has been used as the Triple-A level since 2023.

The league might not necessarily love Francona’s stance, but it makes sense. There is no point in getting veteran players used to doing something that will not be on the table once the regular season starts. MLB should still get plenty of feedback, as other teams have been content to use the system even though spring training games just started.

Francona was brought in rather unexpectedly during the offseason to help turn the Reds around. The club finished 77-85 last year and will be looking to improve upon that in 2025.