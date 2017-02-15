Report: Jeffrey Loria to be ambassador to France

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria appears to have quite the sweet gig lined up.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that the White House and State Department are in conflict over some ambassadorships. Within the article — which was mostly about the political battle between the sides — was a nugget saying that Loria is heading to France to be an ambassador for the Trump administration.

Loria was in headlines last week after it was reported he had an agreement in place to sell the Marlins for $1.6 billion.

Josh Kushner, the brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is part of a group looking to buy the Marlins.

Loria, 76, has owned the Marlins since 2003. He previously owned the Montreal Expos but effectively sold the team to the league, and then bought the Marlins from John Henry, who later purchased the Red Sox. Under Loria, the Marlins have won a World Series, re-branded from the Florida Marlins to the Miami Marlins, and opened a new stadium with new logos and a new color scheme.

He is a controversial owner because of his habit of maintaining a low payroll and constantly trading away the team’s best players. He angered many Marlins fans by selling off his team after spending big in the first year of the team’s new stadium, leaving them feeling duped.