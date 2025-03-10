Details emerge on Dave Roberts’ record extension with Dodgers

Dave Roberts is now officially the highest-paid manager in MLB history.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have formally agreed to a record-setting contract extension for their longtime manager Roberts. The new extension is for four years and an estimated $32.4 million. That breaks the record for the biggest MLB managerial contract by average annual value.

Roberts, who has been the manager of the Dodgers since 2016, was reported late last week to be nearing agreement on the extension with the team. He was already under contract for the 2025 season, but his new deal now tacks on three more years and keeps Roberts around through the 2028 MLB campaign.

Oct 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) reacts during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The previous record for an MLB manager contract was held by Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs, who got a five-year, $40 million contract last offseason to join the Cubs from the Milwaukee Brewers. Roberts’ new extension now beats that deal by an estimated $100,000 per year.

At 52 years old, Roberts also holds the all-time record for MLB manager career winning percentage at .652 (with a minimum 1,000 games managed). He has led the Dodgers to eight division titles, five different 100-plus win seasons, and two World Series championships during his time in charge.

Roberts has his flaws as a manager and still sometimes makes crucial errors in big situations. But now coming off his second World Series title in a half-decade, Roberts has earned himself the major payday from the Dodgers.