Sam Darnold signs with new team in free agency

Free agent quarterback Sam Darnold has decided on his new team.

Darnold is joining the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Darnold’s deal with Seattle for three years and $100.5 million, with $55 million of that guaranteed.

The Seahawks had quickly emerged as Darnold’s most obvious suitor after they traded Geno Smith last Friday. While other teams were linked to him, Seattle had a clear need, a decent situation, and the ability to offer a starting job.

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Darnold cashes in after a huge comeback season with the Minnesota Vikings. The 2024 campaign saw Darnold throw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the Vikings to a 14-win season and a playoff appearance. That was easily Darnold’s best season, and he has not experienced similar success in his other stops with the Jets and Panthers, which is the risk for Seattle.

This deal should get the quarterback market moving. Darnold sets the market with a deal of over $35 million annually, which the likes of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson will take note of.

The Seahawks are undergoing big changes this offseason, as they also traded standout wide receiver DK Metcalf. Jaxon Smith-Njigba figures to receive the bulk of Darnold’s targets, but it would not be a shock if Seattle tried to bring in some more weapons for their new quarterback.