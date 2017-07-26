Michael Fulmer hopes Tigers go ‘all out’ with rebuild

The Detroit Tigers have already traded one of their best players, but they haven’t exactly committed to a full-on rebuild yet. One of their players who has been mentioned in some trade talks hopes the team goes all-in on the rebuild if they commit to doing so.

Michael Fulmer, who won Rookie of the Year last season and was an All-Star this year, shared his thoughts on the team’s status Wednesday. Here are his comments via MLB.com’s Jordan Horrobin:

Michael Fulmer hasn't given up on this year's Tigers as the Trade Deadline nears. But if they sell, he doesn't want it to be half-hearted. pic.twitter.com/T4q1pQibVq — Jordan Horrobin (@JordanHorrobin) July 26, 2017

The Tigers have already traded J.D. Martinez to Arizona, but they didn’t get a ton for him because he’s a rental and set to be a free agent after the year. They have Justin Verlander and Ian Kinsler to offer, but the stock for each player is low due to disappointing seasons. Reliever Justin Wilson could also be a prime target for teams in need of bullpen help, and he could yield a prospect or two.

The player they could get the most for is Fulmer, but it makes little sense to deal him given how young and good of a pitcher he is.

Don’t be surprised if the Tigers follow Fulmer’s advice and deal another player or two in the next week or so.