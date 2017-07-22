Michael Morse’s career might be over after concussion

Michael Morse’s playing career could be over following his concussion suffered on Memorial Day.

Morse was involved in a collision with San Francisco Giants teammate Jeff Samardzija during a brawl between Hunter Strickland and Bryce Harper on May 29. Morse was concussed during the collision and has been out since then.

I feel like not enough attention is being paid to this collision between teammates Michael Morse and Jeff Samardzija during the Harper brawl pic.twitter.com/HDiO2AaUJW — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) May 29, 2017

Giants manager Bruce Bochy shared an update on Morse Friday. According to CSN Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic, Bochy said Morse is still rehabbing and there is no timetable for him to get back on the field. Pavlovic says it sounds like Morse might not ever return to the Giants.

Bochy said Morse is back at home in Florida, still recovering. At some point, "he'll have to make a decision." — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 21, 2017

As recently as a month after the collision, Morse said he was still suffering from side effects and had little recollection of what happened that day.

Morse was released last April by the Pirates and hardly played last season. The Giants offered him a spring training invitation this season, and he batted just .194 in 40 plate appearances. Given where his career was already headed prior to the concussion, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Morse decided to step away from the game completely.