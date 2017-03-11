Ad Unit
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Puerto Rico clears bench to investigate fan fight at WBC

March 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Puerto Rico WBC

Puerto Rico’s players cleared the bench to investigate an incident in the stands during Saturday’s WBC game in Mexico.

MLB Network was televising the game and when they returned from a commercial break to begin the 9th, Puerto Rico’s players were down the left field line checking out what was going on in the stands. Here’s some video:

There apparently was a fight in the stands between fans of the two teams.

The players were concerned because the fight happened near the family section.

The family of Ricky Bones was brought into the dugout.

Puerto Rico was leading the Pool D game against Mexico 5-4 at the time of the incident. The game was being played in Jalisco, Mexico.

