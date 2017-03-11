Puerto Rico clears bench to investigate fan fight at WBC

Puerto Rico’s players cleared the bench to investigate an incident in the stands during Saturday’s WBC game in Mexico.

MLB Network was televising the game and when they returned from a commercial break to begin the 9th, Puerto Rico’s players were down the left field line checking out what was going on in the stands. Here’s some video:

Beginning of off the field issues for Team Puerto Rico: Berríos was the first one to go out in front of LF stands (family section) #WBCxESPN pic.twitter.com/BCHWrO8oQx — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 12, 2017

Jugadores de Puerto Rico se acercan a la zona del altercado entre aficionados #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/Ke9QwhHVS9 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) March 12, 2017

There apparently was a fight in the stands between fans of the two teams.

A fight broke out in the stands between fans and Team Puerto Rico emptied the dugout and bullpen to try to get them to stop. pic.twitter.com/gf9DSAetUF — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) March 12, 2017

The players were concerned because the fight happened near the family section.

The family section is near where the fight broke out, which lead to Team Puerto Rico running out urgently to calm things down. — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) March 12, 2017

The family of Ricky Bones was brought into the dugout.

Seguridad del equipo de Puerto Rico trae a la familia de Ricky Bones al dugout #WBCxESPN pic.twitter.com/GUfFiaelos — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 12, 2017

Puerto Rico was leading the Pool D game against Mexico 5-4 at the time of the incident. The game was being played in Jalisco, Mexico.