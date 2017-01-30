Wife of Sean Rodriguez shares updates after car crash

Giselle Rodriguez, the wife of Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez, shared some updates on Twitter Monday about the family’s status following a frightening car crash they were involved in on Saturday.

The Rodriguez family was driving in their SUV on Saturday afternoon in Miami when they were T-boned by a man driving a stolen police cruiser. The police cruiser went up in flames and the suspect died in the accident.

Rodriguez was said to be fine, but his wife and two children were hospitalized.

Giselle says their son Gogo is doing well, while she has a broken leg and needs surgery on her wrist Tuesday.

Thank you all for prayers! Please Please continue to pray for us! Gogo is still in the hospital with thankfully only stitches and a cast. — Giselle Rodriguez (@GiselleCRod) January 30, 2017

I'm in the hospital with a broken femur & tibia. I'm going into surgery for my wrist tomorrow. We are so grateful to be alive! — Giselle Rodriguez (@GiselleCRod) January 30, 2017

And so thankful for your prayers, calls and flowers!! — Giselle Rodriguez (@GiselleCRod) January 30, 2017

Giselle was listed as in fair condition after the crash, while the children were in serious but stable condition.

Rodriguez signed with the Braves this offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Pirates. He batted .270 with 18 home runs last season — both were career-high marks.