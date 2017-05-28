Yankees’ Aaron Judge belts first career grand slam (Video)

All rise! Court is now in session.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning, New York Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge stepped to the plate with the bases juiced. And after getting ahead in the count, Judge continued his power surge by taking a 2-1 Andrew Triggs pitch over the right field wall for a grand slam.

For Judge, it was his first career grand salami.

The laser shot to right not only gave the Yankees a 5-2 lead, but it was also Judge’s 16th home run of the season, tying him with Mike Trout for the league lead.

His latest in-game heroics come less than 24 hours after he made a dazzling catch on a ball that went off the glove of second baseman Starling Castro.

Although many expected Judge’s hot start to eventually cool off and his power surge to slow down, he’s now batting .318/.442/.429 on the season with the aforementioned 16 home runs and 34 RBI. And not only do those numbers put him out ahead of the Rookie of the Year race, they also put him smack dab in the middle of the MVP debate.