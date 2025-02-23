Alex Rodriguez goes viral for epic moment in shooting contest

Alex Rodriguez went viral Sunday for a surprising moment in which he won a Bucknell student $10,000 in a shooting contest.

Rodriguez made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s Bucknell basketball game, as the Bison hosted Army. At halftime, he was tasked with hitting a half-court shot, and would win $10,000 for a Bucknell student if he pulled it off.

Against the odds, Rodriguez managed to hit the shot, sparking wild celebrations in the student section.

What a day for Bison Nation! Bucknell takes down Army, and A-Rod delivers an unforgettable moment—hitting a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000! Huge thanks to Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore ’93, and Jordy Leiser ’06 for making it such a special day! #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/WVmORSKReC — Bucknell Athletics (@Bucknell_Bison) February 23, 2025

In the video posted by Bucknell, Rodriguez was interviewed with the student he won the money for. The student, Owen, hails from Philadelphia, but Rodriguez suggested he had “converted him from a Phillie fan to a Yankee fan.”

The student added that he plans to use the money to pay for his tuition.

Rodriguez was visiting the school because of his ties to Bucknell alum Marc Lore, with whom he co-owns the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Every so often, someone actually wins one of these halftime contests, and the reactions are always great. It is somewhat odd to see Rodriguez taking part in one of these, especially at the home of a Patriot League basketball program, but that arguably makes it even better.