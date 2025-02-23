New Mets signing facing lengthy absence after dislocating shoulder

The New York Mets now have multiple new offseason additions who are facing extended absences due to injury.

Mets infielder Nick Madrigal had to exit Sunday’s spring training game against the Washington Nationals due to a shoulder injury. During the first inning, Madrigal came charging in from the shortstop spot to field a weakly-hit grounder by Washington’s Luis Garcia Jr. and hurt his shoulder while trying to make a rapid-fire throw to first.

Madrigal immediately left the game and was replaced by Wyatt Young. Here is the video of the play.

After the game, which the Mets would go on to lose by an 11-6 final score, New York manager Carlos Mendoza revealed to reporters that Madrigal had dislocated his left shoulder. Madrigal will now be undergoing an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury.

The righty-hitting Madrigal, 27, had just signed with the Mets in free agency after spending the last three seasons with the Chicago Cubs. A career .274 batter, Madrigal was expected to compete for a job in the Mets infield in 2025 but may now be on the shelf for a significant period to begin the year.

The Mets did a whole lot of spending over the offseason, headlined by the record-breaking $765 million contract they gave to former NL batting champion Juan Soto. But Soto aside, not all of those investments have worked out so far. Just a few days ago, the news broke that a new addition to the Mets pitching staff would also be sidelined for an extended period due to a lat injury.