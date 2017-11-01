Yuli Gurriel tips helmet towards Yu Darvish before at-bat (Video)

Yuli Gurriel attempted to extend an olive branch to Yu Darvish prior to his first at-bat during Game 7.

During Game 3 in Houston, Gurriel made a slant eyes gesture after hitting a home run off of Darvish. Even though he provided an explanation after the game, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred decided to suspend Gurriel for the first five games of next season.

Darvish started Game 7 for the Dodgers on Wednesday. Before his first at-bat, Gurriel tipped his batting helmet towards Darvish in an apologizing manner.

Gurriel was roundly booed by fans at Dodger Stadium during Game 6. Rich Hill even stepped off of the mound to allow fans to let Gurriel have it a little bit longer.

What Gurriel did cannot be erased. However, his moment during Game 7 was a nice gesture indeed.