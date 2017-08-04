Report: Chinese company Anta declined partnership request from Big Baller Brand

The Ball family’s Big Baller Brand is apparently having trouble securing their coveted co-branding agreement with even smaller-name companies.

ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported on Friday that Big Baller Brand reached out to Anta, a China-based sports apparel company that sponsors prominent NBA players like Klay Thompson, Rajon Rondo, and Chandler Parsons, to discuss a potential partnership. After initial conversations however, Anta turned down “repeated requests” for a follow-up meeting after Big Baller Brand pitched them “a private label manufacturing concept.”

Lonzo Ball essentially admitted during his Summer League spectacle that he was trying to start a bidding war between shoe companies for his services. But until father LaVar and the rest of the Big Baller team tweak their business strategy, it sounds like those companies will continue to shy away from them.