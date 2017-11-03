Bradley Beal: Wizards are best team in East

Bradley Beal’s nickname might as well be “Mr. Confidence.”

In an appearance Friday on ESPN’s “The Jump,” the Washington Wizards guard was asked where he thinks the team stands in the Eastern Conference.

“I feel like we’re the best team,” Beal replied, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports. “I always stand by it. Why would I sit here and say another team is better than my team. I’m not gonna sit here and do that.”

Beal’s claim might not be as much of a stretch as it seems. The Cleveland Cavaliers look totally out of sorts right now, the Boston Celtics are relying heavily on new players and youngsters as they try to overcome the injury to Gordon Hayward, and the Toronto Raptors seem to have already reached the ceiling with their current core. The Wizards may only be 4-3 to start the year, but their unique combination of talent, upside, roster continuity, youth, and that teamwide confidence may just help Beal speak this one into existence.