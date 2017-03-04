Brandon Jennings calls Wizards ‘a team that actually plays together’

Brandon Jennings had spent the entire season with the New York Knicks before being released and signing with the Washington Wizards, and it sounds like he’s enjoying it a lot more in the nation’s capital.

Jennings talked about playing for Washington and how it was nice to play for a team that actually played as a team.

“I’m in the same position I was in New York, but just in a better system for me personally and with a team that actually plays together,” Jennings said, via Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic.

That’s a pretty firm repudiation of the Knicks, then. It doesn’t seem like anyone who was in New York this season was at all happy, and those who are still there aren’t afraid to voice their displeasure with certain aspects of the organization. The Knicks are a mess. Jennings must be thrilled to have been able to get out.