Cavs fan Todd Leebow ejected after incident with Matt Barnes

A Cleveland Cavaliers fan was ejected from Game 4 after getting into it with Matt Barnes while the referees were reviewing a scrum in the third quarter on Friday.

As officials were reviewing the play where Zaza Pachulia got into it with Iman Shumpert and other Cavs players, Todd Leebow, a Cavs fan, got into it with Golden State’s players.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin explains that the man sitting courtside, Leebow, is a friend of LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. James and Tristan Thompson were at Leebow’s wedding in 2015.

Matt Barnes just got into it with Todd Leebow, a friend of Rich Paul (LeBron attended his wedding) and Leebow was removed by security — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 10, 2017

Leebow is the president and CEO of Majestic Steel.