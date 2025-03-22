Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley makes embarrassing admission during halftime show

Charles Barkley was caught completely off guard while on the air Friday for a March Madness halftime show.

Barkley was on a halftime panel alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Clark Kellogg for the first-round matchup between Xavier and Illinois.

The 6th-seeded Illini led the 11th-seeded Musketeers 40-35 at the half. Johnson hit Barkley with the most basic question to start off their discussion: what was Chuck’s biggest takeaway from the first half?”

“Well, I think. Umm, that’s a good question,” Barkley said while looking down at his game notes.

Charles Barkley at an NCAA Tournament postgame show

Barkley, who admitted that he was too focused on Michigan State-Bryant, got deservedly clowned by his co-panelists. Kellogg questioned why Barkley couldn’t keep tabs on multiple games, while Kenny accurately said that “it’s his job” to be able to give his halftime analysis during, well, a halftime show.

Illinois held on to their five-point lead at the half and never looked back. The Illini led by as many as 17 in the second half to coast to an 86-73 victory.

The “Inside the NBA” crew has been taking its lumps over the past couple of weeks. Barkley’s longtime co-host Shaq committed an arguably worse on-air blunder when he mistakenly praised the wrong NBA head coach.

