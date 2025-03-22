NBA announces punishments for Pacers-Nets fight

Thursday night’s fight between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets has ultimately resulted in no suspensions.

The NBA announced on Friday the official punishments for the fourth-quarter incident between Indiana and Brooklyn on Thursday. Nets forward Trenton Watford and Pacers big man Myles Turner have been fined $35,000 each for their involvement in the altercation. Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has also been fined $20,000 for his role in initiating the altercation, the NBA says.

A big skirmish broke out with just under five minutes left in regulation between the Pacers and the Nets. As the two teams were headed to a timeout, Watford walked up the floor and made contact with Nembhard. Turner then shoved Watford in response, and pandemonium broke out.

Representatives from both teams began shoving each other, and at one point, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez was even knocked into the front row by accident. In the end, Watford ended up getting ejected while both Turner and Nembhard received technical fouls. You can see the full video of the altercation here.

Brooklyn was leading 84-79 at the time of the incident, but the Pacers ended up forcing overtime and winning the game 105-99.

The good news for both teams is that they do not have to worry about any of their players being unavailable for upcoming games as a result of the episode. Interestingly enough, the next game for the two teams will come against … each other as they are slated to play again on Saturday (once again in Indiana).