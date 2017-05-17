Celtics owner implies team will keep No. 1 pick

There has been some talk that the Boston Celtics may look to move the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft for a superstar, but owner Wyc Grousbeck downplayed that notion after the team won the lottery.

Grousbeck noted that “it makes a lot of sense” to keep the pick instead of dealing it for an established superstar, citing salary as one reason.

Wyc Grousbeck hints at what the Celtics will do with the No. 1 pick in 2017 … pic.twitter.com/9rUwm4bKEl — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 17, 2017

The Celtics had apparently floated the pick back at the trade deadline but nothing came of it. They may at least gauge interest, but it sounds much more likely that they’ll keep it, with Markelle Fultz the most likely selection.