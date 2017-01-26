Chris Bosh reportedly interested in playing with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade

Chris Bosh has not ruled out continuing his professional basketball career despite his blood clotting condition, and the thought of playing with two of his former teammates could inspire him to listen out for the right opportunity.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Bosh is not working toward a comeback this season, though he has not made a final decision yet about playing next season. If he does end up playing, Jackson was told “the idea of playing again with Dwyane Wade or LeBron James appeals to him.”

Bosh, of course, won two championships with Wade and James when the three were all with the Miami Heat. Wade has since moved on to Chicago, and LeBron returned home to Cleveland. A report from ESPN last week claimed the Bulls are keeping an eye on Bosh and would be interested in signing him if and when the Heat waive the 32-year-old.

The biggest question for Bosh is whether any team will clear him medically. He has now suffered blood clots multiple times and is on blood-thinning medication, though he was previously working with the NBA Players Union on a possible solution. However, Jackson was told by a source that Bosh has not contacted the union in recent months to seek assistance and has actually ignored some phone calls from union representatives.

With the way he was talking recently, it sounds like Bosh is coming to the realization that his playing career could be over. The Heat are going to have to pay Bosh no matter what, but they can exclude his contract from their salary cap situation if a doctor agreed upon by the NBA and the NBA Players Union deems it unsafe for Bosh to play with his condition.

While the thought of Bosh coming back to boost the championship hopes of the Cavs is an enticing one, it is very much a long shot.

