Derrick Rose says he is ‘prepared’ for possible trade

Trade rumors continue to intensify around New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, and he says he’s ready for whatever will happen in the next day or two.

Rose has been most prominently linked to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he hadn’t heard anything about it, but he was ready in the event that he is moved.

“You never know what’s going to happen. You’ve got to be a professional about it,” Rose said, via Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News. “Whatever it is, I’ll be prepared.”

Rose doesn’t want to leave New York, but with the team sitting at 23-34 and his contract set to expire at season’s end, he understands the reality of the situation.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on the trading block,” Rose said. “I love it (here). But it’s not up to me. It’s up to the front office. I don’t have a problem with the coaching staff. I don’t have a problem with my teammates.

“I’m just going with the flow, man. You’ve just got to go with it; not even think about it. The only thing I can control is the way that I’m playing, my performance and just trying to keep guys together. Other than that, everything else is out of my control.”

Indications are that Rose is very much available, and he has been prominently linked to Minnesota in a possible swap for Ricky Rubio. It may not happen, but you get the sense the Knicks would like to ship Rose off before Thursday’s trade deadline.