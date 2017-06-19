Dirk Nowitzki calls out NBA for reminding him how old he is

Monday is Dirk Nowitzki’s 39th birthday, but the Dallas Mavericks big man does not need reminding of it.

The NBA’s official Twitter account tried, though, and was promptly smacked down by the man himself.

At this point just say happy birthday… thanks though https://t.co/phxQPjVAhW — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 19, 2017

Age is but a number. Though his role was reduced last season, Dirk still averaged a perfectly respectable 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Of course, he will never pass up a chance to make a self-depreciating crack on social media, so this is just par for the course.