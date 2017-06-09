Draymond Green mom accuses Game 4 refs of being paid off

For the second year in a row, a family member of one of the Golden State Warriors’ best players accused an NBA Finals game against the Cleveland Cavaliers of being fixed.

Draymond Green’s mom, Mary Babers, tweeted during Game 4 on Friday that the “officials have been officially paid!”:

These OFFICIALS HAVE BEEN OFFICIALLY PAID! # — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 10, 2017

That was just a small taste of her tweets about the refs:

The REF TAKEOVER! — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 10, 2017

THE REFS HAVE LOST TOTAL CONTROL…..this some for real REC BALL! — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 10, 2017

What’s odd is that these tweets were sent despite the referees seemingly helping her son avoid an ejection from the game.

Green’s mom is definitely this year’s version of Ayesha Curry. We’ll see if she ends up facing as much scrutiny as Curry did.