Friday, June 9, 2017

Draymond Green mom accuses Game 4 refs of being paid off

June 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Draymond Green mom

For the second year in a row, a family member of one of the Golden State Warriors’ best players accused an NBA Finals game against the Cleveland Cavaliers of being fixed.

Draymond Green’s mom, Mary Babers, tweeted during Game 4 on Friday that the “officials have been officially paid!”:

That was just a small taste of her tweets about the refs:

What’s odd is that these tweets were sent despite the referees seemingly helping her son avoid an ejection from the game.

Green’s mom is definitely this year’s version of Ayesha Curry. We’ll see if she ends up facing as much scrutiny as Curry did.


