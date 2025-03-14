Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence trade shots over social media

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence traded shots over social media on Thursday.

Lawrence on Wednesday signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, which ended his 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. After signing with Seattle, he took a shot at the Cowboys, saying they wouldn’t be able to win a Super Bowl.

“Dallas is my home. I made my home there,” Lawrence said in an interview. “My family lives there. I’m forever going to be there. But I know for sure I’m never going to win a Super Bowl there.”

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons, who has played four seasons for the Cowboys, did not appreciate the comment.

“This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown sh-t!” Parsons wrote on X (censored by LBS for profanity). Parsons wrote that in response to Lawrence’s comments.

Lawrence saw Parsons’ comment and responded to his post via X.

“Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left,” Lawrence replied.

Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.😈 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 14, 2025

That was a pretty savage reply from Lawrence, who didn’t hold back at all.

Parsons spends time sharing his opinions via social media and his podcast. That makes him a target for criticism, which Lawrence is jumping on. But is Parsons deserving of that criticism? The 25-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in all four of his NFL seasons and was a first-team All-Pro selection his first two years. He’s had at least 12 sacks in every season, including last season when he only played in 13 games. He probably hasn’t been the issue in Dallas. Many people would agree there is another bigger reason the Cowboys are unlikely to win a Super Bowl any time soon.