Drew League turns down Paul George’s request to play in playoffs

Most organizations would roll out the red carpet in order to have an NBA star like Paul George make an appearance for them. But that’s not necessarily the case with the Drew League.

The famed Los Angeles-based Pro-Am league actually declined Paul George’s request to play in a playoff game on Sunday because his participation would have violated league rules.

NBA insider Nate Jones was at the Drew League playoffs on Sunday and shared that George tried to show up and play in one of the second-round playoff games but was turned down.

Paul George tried to show up and play in #thedrew playoffs without playing a regular season game and the commissioner said no. I respect it. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) August 6, 2017

The Drew League confirmed on Twitter that PG13 was turned down, citing the rules.

Hey, rules is rules! Tell him come earlier next year! https://t.co/8v02pgivI9 — Drew League (@DrewLeague) August 6, 2017

The rules say that a player most be active for a regular season game in order to be eligible for the playoffs. That seems to be a way of countering any “ringer” efforts.

Jones says George, who is from the Los Angeles area, tried to play for MHP in their playoff game against LAUNFD. MHP features NBA players like Nick Young, Julius Randle and JaVale McGee. LAUNFD is the team led by James Harden, his Rockets teammate Bobby Brown, and his former Rockets teammate, Montrezl Harrell. They also have emerging high school star Marvin Bagley III.

You have to respect the league for citing the rules in the face of a star like George. But as someone who has played in the league before, the Oklahoma City Thunder forward should have known better.