Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Isaiah Thomas has hilarious response for autograph seeker

March 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Isaiah Thomas

You can’t blame Isaiah Thomas for keeping it real.

Thomas was in Oakland on Wednesday night for a game between his Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors and apparently had an autograph request. The Celtics star had a funny response, according to ESPN’s Ethan Strauss.

Thomas is 5-foot-9, which hasn’t stopped him from becoming an NBA All-Star, but does stand in the way of his ability to fulfill autograph requests. At least he didn’t go Reggie Jackson on the seeker.


