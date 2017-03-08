Isaiah Thomas has hilarious response for autograph seeker

You can’t blame Isaiah Thomas for keeping it real.

Thomas was in Oakland on Wednesday night for a game between his Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors and apparently had an autograph request. The Celtics star had a funny response, according to ESPN’s Ethan Strauss.

Isaiah Thomas just walked through the tunnel. Fan: "Can I get an autograph?!" Isaiah, not breaking stride: "I can't reach that high" — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) March 9, 2017

Thomas is 5-foot-9, which hasn’t stopped him from becoming an NBA All-Star, but does stand in the way of his ability to fulfill autograph requests. At least he didn’t go Reggie Jackson on the seeker.