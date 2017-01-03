JaVale McGee unveils ridiculous rat tail haircut

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee claims he has a new look for 2017, and we can only hope he’s joking.

McGee shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday that featured some variation of the rat tail haircut that was popular (for some inexplicable reason) in the 1980s.

McGee was clearly getting a haircut at the time the photo was taken, so it’s possible he was just messing around before the rest of his hair was chopped off. However, this is the same guy who unveiled a similar whacky haircut a few months back, so we wouldn’t put it past him.

If McGee is hoping to start a new fashion trend, he might end up disappointed.