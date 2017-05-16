Kelly Oubre reportedly will receive PRP treatment on knee

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s season came to an end when his Washington Wizards were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Monday night, and the forward will now begin some offseason rehab.

ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes reports that Oubre will undergo platelet-rich plasma injections in his right knee. The treatment reportedly will keep him from doing basketball activities for two weeks.

Oubre’s knee began bothering him during the team’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. He underwent an MRI last week that reportedly revealed no structural damage.

The 21-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game during the postseason. He became most well known for being ejected and suspended after getting into it with Kelly Olynyk.