Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook have lockers far apart at All-Star Game (Video)

Whoever set up the locker layout in the Western Conference All-Star dressing room doesn’t seem interested in forcing awkward interactions between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

NBATV’s Tas Melas shared a video from the locker room showing Durant and Westbrook’s lockers on opposite sides of the spacious area.

Dun, dun, dun! Kevin Durant's locker is on the opposite side of Russell Westbrook's!#TeamWest #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ueMrdDhYyh — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) February 19, 2017

Needless to say, these two won’t have to encounter each other unless they want to – or unless Steve Kerr puts them on the floor together. That said, the Western Conference coach isn’t holding his breath for them to make nice. It seems a pretty safe bet that the two will stay out of each other’s way as much as they possibly can.