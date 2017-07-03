La La Anthony says Carmelo leaving Knicks is a ‘real possibility’

There have been several reports about Carmelo Anthony potentially being traded this offseason, and the New York Knicks star’s wife acknowledged this week that there may be something to those rumors.

In a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” La La Anthony was asked if Carmelo is leaving the Knicks. Both she and Carmelo have said in the past that Carmelo wants to stay in New York, but perhaps reality is setting in.

“That is a real possibility,” La La said emphatically. “That is a real possibility. So we’ll see what happens. I’m watching like everybody else.”

Anthony has a full no-trade clause in his contract, so the Knicks can’t trade him if he doesn’t want to leave. La La’s admission that Carmelo playing for another team is a possibility essentially confirms the report we heard about Anthony being willing to accept a trade to at least two teams.

“My hope is that he ends up somewhere where he’s happy and he can win,” La La added. “He’s such an incredible player and he deserves to win.”

La La and Carmelo have a 10-year-old son together, and they are currently separated. However, some of Carmelo’s recent social media activity indicated he wants to work things out. It’s unclear if the marital issues will factor into his willingness to accept a trade.